Raptors Do Not Reach Contract Extension With Fourth-Year Guard
Davion Mitchell will be heading into restricted free agency next summer.
The 6 p.m. ET rookie extension deadline has come and gone without an extension for Mitchell who joined the Toronto Raptors this offseason in a draft day deal with the Sacramento Kings. Toronto will not be able to sign Mitchell to an extension during the season and will now have to wait until the offseason to ink the 26-year-old to a long-term deal.
It’s not particularly surprising news considering Mitchell's situation.
Mitchell is a new face in Toronto, and it’d be hard for the two sides to come to terms on what his value should be on a long-term deal. He was an inconsistent part of Sacramento’s rotation last year but appears to be set up for a much bigger role with the Raptors as the team’s primary backup point guard.
The 26-year-old will enter next summer with a $19.4 million salary cap hold on the books for Toronto. The number is unlikely to impact the organization’s offseason plans as the Raptors are not expected to be a team with salary cap space next summer.
Toronto will likely offer Mitchell a qualifying offer next summer to retain his restricted free agency rights. That will allow the organization to match any contract offers he receives from rival teams.
The Raptors were in a similar position with Scottie Barnes earlier this summer but elected to extend Barnes to a rookie-scale max contract that’ll pay the 23-year-old $224.2 million over the next five years.
Toronto’s next order of business will be its two fourth-year team options for Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick which will have to be decided on by Oct. 31. The Raptors will certainly pick up Dick’s option and will likely keep Agbaji around for the 2025-26 season.