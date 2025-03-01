Raptors Snatch Defeat After Critical Last-Second Blunder vs. Bulls
Chicago Bulls 125, Toronto Raptors 115 (OT)
Snatching Defeat
That was exactly what Toronto needed.
Up by 16 in the fourth quarter, a Raptors win seemed inevitable. Toronto was cruising behind standout performances from Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, and with the easiest remaining schedule in the league, a play-in berth was starting to feel like a real possibility.
Then Barnes checked out for a breather, and everything changed.
Chicago went on a 12-0 run before Barnes returned, cutting the lead to single digits and inching closer in the final minute. Even then, Toronto had multiple chances to put the game away. Gradey Dick split a pair of free throws in the closing seconds, giving the Raptors a four-point cushion. That should have been enough.
But it wasn’t.
Immanuel Quickley made the one mistake he couldn’t afford, fouling Coby White as he drilled a three-pointer to tie the game. Barnes had a chance to win it, but his jumper in the final seconds wouldn’t fall, sending Toronto to overtime.
The extra period was all Bulls. Lonzo Ball buried a pair of threes, Quickley fouled out, and the Raptors’ offense fell apart.
For those hoping for a win, it was a brutal collapse. But for a team that has openly prioritized landing a lottery pick, it was exactly the kind of loss they needed. Toronto saw Barnes drop 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting in an impressive showing from the fourth-year forward. Quickley cashed in four three-pointers in a 23-point effort. RJ Barrett, meanwhile, showed off his improved playmaking with an 18-point, eight-assist effort.
The defeat gave Toronto a little more breathing room, putting six games of separation between them and Chicago, which continues to sit—albeit reluctantly—in the 10th seed. It also moved the Raptors within 1.5 games of the Pelicans for the fourth-worst record in the league, giving them a 48.1% chance at landing a top-four pick in this year’s draft.
Agbaji Exits
Ochai Agbaji suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter against the Bulls after stepping awkwardly on Orlando Robinson’s foot while contesting a shot attempt by Josh Giddey. The Raptors wing immediately went down in pain, staying on the floor for several moments before being attended to by the team’s medical staff.
Agbaji was unable to put weight on his left foot as Chris Boucher and a member of the Raptors’ training staff helped him off the court. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
His status moving forward remains uncertain, with further evaluation expected in the coming days.
Up Next: Orlando Magic
The Raptors will continue their road trip on Sunday when they open a two-game set against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET.