Raptors Fall to Jazz: 4 Takeaways From 3rd Summer League Showing
The Toronto Raptors' perfect Summer League record came to an end Wednesday night with a 86-76 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Here are the four biggest takeaways from the game:
Chomche Shows Progress
Ulrich Chomche may not be quite as raw as expected. The 18-year-old showed soft touch around the hoop, converting an off-balance scoop shot as he drove to the hoop in the first quarter against the Jazz. He followed it up moments later with a stellar kickout pass as he ran the court in transition and found Omari Moore for a three-pointer.
The Cameroonian is certainly going to need developmental work in the G League this season, but the notion that he's a totally raw 6-foot-10 big man appears to be inaccurate. He found a cutting Javon Freeman-Liberty with a nice pass for a layup and looked at times like Toronto's best player against Utah.
Chomche was briefly seen grabbing his back after contesting a dunk but stayed in the game, finishing the night with six points, three assists, and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.
Walter's Shooting Slump
Gradey Dick's shooting slump in Summer League last year goes to show just how valuable Summer League stats are. That said, Ja'Kobe Walter has struggled offensively so far in his rookie campaign. He came into Wednesday shooting 2-for-12 from three-point range and it didn't get better against the Jazz with an 0-for-6 showing from behind the arc.
It's far too early to get concerned about Walter, but, like Dick, he needs to hit shots to be a valuable contributor. His defense has been fine, but his shot-making ability needs to be outstanding for him to fulfill his potential.
Freeman-Liberty Continues to Fight
Javon Freeman-Liberty continued to be Toronto's best offensive weapon with a 24-point performance against the Jazz. At this point, there's almost nothing Freeman-Liberty can show offensively at this level. He dominated the G League and was so good at Summer League last year that Toronto signed him off the Chicago Bulls' roster.
Despite how he's looked, it's hard to see Freeman-Liberty keeping his spot with Toronto later this year. The Raptors suddenly have plenty of backcourt depth and Freeman-Liberty's partially-guaranteed contract makes him expendable.
Agbaji's Struggles Continue
It's becoming harder and harder to believe Ochai Agbaji has some untapped offensive potential in his game. He's 24 years old and struggling to get shots against Summer League competition. Sure, his defense is very good, but his lack of an offensive repertoire is a problem.
He shot 4-for-9 from the field with nine points for Toronto and has yet to find his groove whatsoever in Las Vegas.