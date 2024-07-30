Raptors Forward Continues to Star at Olympics
RJ Barrett is “that guy.”
That’s how Canada’s senior men’s basketball team’s head coach Jordi Fernandez put it following another spectacular performance from the Toronto Raptors forward.
Barrett has looked phenomenal at the Paris Olympics and hasn’t missed a beat after what was an impressive 32-game stretch with Toronto following the OG Anunoby trade with the New York Knicks. Through two games, Barrett has 47 points and is shooting 59.3% from the floor with four three-pointers.
“Sometimes I don't call plays for him, and he just scores, so that's what he does,” Fernandez said Tuesday morning. “He finds a way. I think that it comes from his family, and he's been unbelievable.”
It’s helped to have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor to draw attention from defenders, Barrett said. The fact that Australia and Greece have had to double Gilgeous-Alexander so often has created opportunities for Barrett and his Canadian teammates to get open looks.
“Just playing with him, the whole team is open because he draws so much attention,” Barrett said. “So we're just really out there trying to help him.”
Barrett put Canada up six late in the third, spinning around Jack McVeigh for a tough floater. He followed it up on the fourth with a corner three off a savvy kick-out pass from Jamal Murray.
“RJ’s a dog,” said Luguentz Dort. “He’ll always show up, he’ll always be aggressive. We need him to play like that, so he's been doing a great job.”
Canada has virtually locked up a spot in the do-or-die playoff following the group stage but a victory over Spain on Friday will allow Barrett and company to clinch the top spot in Group A.
“It doesn't feel good (yet),” Barrett said of Spain. “We beat them to qualify last year, so we know that they're going to give us their best shot, and we've got to be ready for that.”
If Canada wins, the team should be able to avoid the United States side of the bracket in the playoff, potentially setting up a Canada vs. United States showdown for the gold medal in men’s basketball.