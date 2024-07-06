Raptors Guard Sees Lucrative Contract Hopes Dwindle With Recent Signings
It's not looking good for Gary Trent Jr.
At this point, it looks like the Toronto Raptors are ready to move on from 25-year-old sharpshooter this summer. First, the organization spent its first-round pick on Trent's replacement Ja'Kobe Walter, and then Toronto took on salary in a trade with the Sacramento Kings that further limited the organization's ability to re-sign Trent. If the fact that Toronto hadn't already extended Trent wasn't a clear enough sign that the Raptors have moved on, the organization's offseason maneuvering should be.
And yet, looking around the league, Trent's options are beginning to dwindle and the comparisons for his next contract aren't nearly as lucrative as expected.
Take Buddy Hield, for example. The 31-year-old is an older, similarly one-dimensional sharpshooter comparison for Trent who just inked a four-year, $37.4 million deal with Golden State Warriors. It's a deal that's believed to be worth $8.7 million for next season, per Spotrac.
Malik Beasley, 27, has a similar profile to Trent as well, having shot 41.3% from three-point range for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He'll reportedly make $6 million next season on a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
If Trent had hoped to sign for more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, his options are extremely limited. Cap space has essentially dried up throughout the league and he'd now be forced to work out a sign-and-trade with Toronto which seems unlikely.
There's a belief in the league that Trent might not even receive the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception starting at $12.9 million for next season, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. Even that number would represent a pay cut of nearly $5.7 million for Trent who picked up his $18.6 million player option for next season.
There's no doubt Trent still has a role in the league. He shot 39.3% from three-point range last season while averaging 13.7 points per game. For a team in need of three-point shooting and an off-ball guard, Trent can certainly fill that role.
But as NBA free agency continues to drag on toward the end of the league's signing moratorium on Monday, Trent's hopes for some sort of lucrative long-term deal dwindle by the hour.