Raptors Veteran Considered Among Most Likely to Be Successful Future Head Coach
Garrett Temple certainly has fans in NBA front offices.
The Toronto Raptors veteran is considered the league's second most likely player to be an outstanding head coach in the NBA one day, according to league executives. Temple received 10 votes from the 50 executives polled in John Schuhmann's annual GM survey for NBA.com.
Only Chris Paul received more votes with 15 as the 39-year-old point guard enters his 19th season in the NBA now with the San Antonio Spurs.
Temple has essentially taken on a role as an assistant coach for the Raptors dating back to the start of last season when he joined the organization on a minimum contract. He's been a mentor for the Raptors' young core, helping to facilitate communication between Toronto's coaching staff and the roster.d
"Garrett’s meant, specifically to me, a lot, but also to the team a lot," Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley said during his final media availability of last season. "He's been great for our team, the mindset he has, the day to day grind that he brings, his energy every day and his knowledge of the game is high."
Temple appeared in 27 games for Toronto last season, starting twice, while averaging 3.3 points per game.
"We are proud that we have those guys and we have Garrett. He's a coach, you know, like he's a player, he's an experienced player that really imposes his experience on young players on a ballclub," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said last year.
Mike Conley Jr. received the third most votes, followed by former Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and TJ McConnell of the Indiana Pacers who tied for fourth. Raptors legend Kyle Lowry was among the players who also received votes but did not crack the top five.