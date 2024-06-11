Raptors Said to Have Had Workout With G League Ignite Prospect
Tyler Smith would certainly fill a need for the Toronto Raptors.
The 6-foot-9 forward is the kind of player Toronto was suddenly lacking last season. After building a roster seemingly full of similarly sized forwards, the Raptors found themselves a little undersized following a pair of trades that sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Pascal Siakam out of town last season.
Now it appears as though Toronto is once again looking to stock the cupboards with some three-point shooting size, and has reportedly brought in Smith for a workout ahead of the NBA draft later this month, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Smith is a work in progress as a prospect. He averaged 13.4 points, 5 rebounds, and one block per game on a disappointing G League Ignite squad this past season. He tested a little smaller than his listed height during draft combine measurements but was an impressive performer in the athletic drills.
What's intriguing about Smith is his shooting prowess and 36.4% three-point stroke which makes him a special prospect at his size. That said, there are questions about how real those numbers are considering Smith shot just 72.5% from the line this past season and was a 29.3% three-point shooter as a high school senior for Overtime Elite.
Smith's lack of strength has proved problematic at the rim and his 1.2-to-1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio suggests he has a lot of work to do as a playmaker. He'd likely fill a role for Toronto as a floor-spacer and off-ball threat with some upside to develop into more than that down the road.
Defensively, Smith still has a lot of work to do. He's not strong enough to take on bigger assignments and hasn't shown much as a perimeter defender. His defensive IQ needs developing but his length should provide some base-level defensive ability.
While Smith doesn't have the defensive prowess to fill Toronto's need for a 3-and-D forward, his size and shooting potential should be enough to interest the Raptors toward the back half of the first round. The organization would likely have to give Smith plenty of time in the G League next year, but he profiles as the kind of forward who could complement Barnes and Toronto's young core moving forward.