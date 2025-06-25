Secret Workout Fuels Toronto Raptors Draft Speculation Around Noa Essengue
There may be more to Noa Essengue’s draft process than he’s letting on.
While the 18-year-old forward told reporters Tuesday that he hasn’t worked out for any NBA teams, ESPN has reported he held a “secret private workout” with the Toronto Raptors ahead of Wednesday’s NBA Draft.
According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the workout took place after Essengue left the German league finals to travel to Toronto, before heading to New York for the draft. Essengue made no mention of it during his media availability and twice told reporters he hadn’t worked out for anyone due to his obligations with Ratiopharm Ulm.
The contrast between his comments and ESPN’s report has fueled speculation that the Raptors are seriously considering the French prospect with the No. 9 pick.
Essengue is one of the more unique players in the draft. He recently completed a productive season with Ulm, helping the club reach the BBL Finals before departing to attend the draft. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan and a 9-foot-2 standing reach, he brings length, mobility, and defensive versatility.
Though still raw offensively, Essengue fits the archetype Toronto has prioritized in recent years: long, switchable frontcourt players with developmental upside. He’s active in transition, disruptive on defense, and has already logged meaningful professional experience at just 18 years old.
The Raptors-themed intrigue didn’t end with the workout. When asked by reporters on Tuesday which NBA players he models his game after, Essengue pointed to three familiar names.
“I’d say guys like Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi,” he said. “They can really do everything on the court. Play defense, dribble, shooting.”
Toronto isn’t under pressure to add an immediate contributor and could afford to be patient with a long-term project like Essengue. Whether the workout was truly meant to stay quiet or not, the signs continue to point toward a growing connection between the Raptors and the young French forward.