Raptors Host Hornets in Home Finale: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will play their home finale Wednesday night when the Charlotte Hornets come to town at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto still needs one more loss to clinch the seventh spot in the NBA draft lottery. That loss probably won’t come on Wednesday, but the Raptors are cutting it close. After Friday’s game against Dallas, they’ll have just one final shot: a potentially pivotal matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. If it all comes down to that, things could go haywire for Toronto quickly.
- The Raptors are shaking things up for their home finale, with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett set to return against Charlotte. Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes could be upgraded to available as well, potentially giving Toronto four-fifths of its starting lineup for what may be their final game together this season.
- It’s been over a month since Chris Boucher logged meaningful minutes for Toronto, but that could change on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is the team’s longest-tenured player and the last remaining Raptor from the 2019 championship squad. Fans will no doubt be hoping he sees the floor, even if only briefly in the home finale.
Injury Report
The Raptors will rest Ochai Agbaji and Jamal Shead. Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Ja'Kobe Walter and Ulrich Chomche are all out. Barnes and Poeltl are both questionable with hand injuries.
The Hornets are expected to be without Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Josh Green, and Damion Baugh.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -9.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 81%. The total for the game is 217.5.
