Raptors Host Nikola Jokic & Nuggets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will return home Monday night to host Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It continues to sound like RJ Barrett's return is imminent for the Raptors. Barrett has been practicing and his return should be a big boost for Toronto's offense with another dynamic on-ball scorer. The key for Barrett will be providing the kind of defense the organization has seen out of Ochai Agbaji with Barrett out. The Raptors need another two-way wing and the hope is Barrett can be that on-ball wing stopper.
- Davion Mitchell hasn't looked great as Toronto's lead guard with Immanuel Quickley sidelined and the Raptors are going to need that to change. He's a pretty good playmaker, but his scoring hasn't been there and the Raptors have turned to third-string point guard Jamal Shead for extended minutes. While Shead has been very good, Toronto needs more from Mitchell.
- Gradey Dick bounced back from a lackluster showing against the Philadelphia 76ers with a fantastic game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. He converted four three-pointers and showed off his improved scoring inside the arc. That's the kind of performance Toronto is going to need from Dick if it's going to keep up with a talented Nuggets squad.
Injury Reports
Barrett is listed as questionable for the Raptors. Quickley is doubtful. Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk are both out while Ulrich Chomche and Ja'Kobe Walter have been sent on G League assignments.
The Nuggets will be without DaRon Holmes II.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +8.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 25%.
