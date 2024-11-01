LeBron James & Lakers Take on Raptors: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, and More
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, injury reports, and more
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in town Friday night to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Every opportunity to see James play is still a special one and there can't be too many more chances to see him live in Toronto. We probably won't see Bronny James on Friday, but that would be a pretty special moment to see the father-son duo take the court in Toronto too. Expect Jonathan Mogbo to get a healthy share of the defensive duties taking on James on Friday.
- It'll be another shorthanded night for Toronto which means plenty of opporunities for depth peices to step up. Mogbo and Jamal Shead have impressed to start the year, so too has Ochai Agbaji. At this point, seeing what these young players can do in what'll likely be some hard-fought losses for the Raptors is what these next few weeks will be all about.
- Ja'Kobe Walter appears to be nearing a return and may make his career debut on Friday. If he's available, expect him to come off the bench for the Raptors as another backcourt player with some shooting upside. Keep in mind, though, that Walter is just 20 years old, two or three years younger than Shead and Mogbo, respectively. He'll likely look pretty young out there whenever he does hit the court.
Injury Reports
Walter is listed as questionable to play for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is doubtful. Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk are all out.
Los Angeles has listed Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell as probable. Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are out. So too is former Raptors center Christian Koloko who will be on a G League assignment.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 23.8%. The total for the game is 230.5.
