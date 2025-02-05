Raptors Host Zach Edey's Grizzlies: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will close out their pre-trade deadline schedule Wednesday night when they host Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It will be Edey's first game in Toronto since the Grizzlies selected the Canadian big man with the No. 9 pick in last year’s NBA Draft. He has a chance to thrive against a Raptors team that may be without Jakob Poeltl on Wednesday. Without Poeltl, Toronto has limited options to contain the 7-foot-4 center.
- Toronto’s rookie trio of Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Jonathan Mogbo all saw significant minutes against the Knicks, closing out the game as the Raptors attempted a comeback. Their development over the next few months will be the primary focus of this season. How they mesh with Scottie Barnes and the Raptors’ core will help shape the team’s future.
- Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, Kelly Olynyk, and Davion Mitchell remain frequent names in trade discussions, and Wednesday could be the last home game for some of them. With the trade deadline looming on Thursday, it remains to be seen how many will even take the floor against the Grizzlies.
Injury Reports:
The Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to release their injury report. RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl are not expected to play, while the availability of Boucher and Brown will be worth monitoring.
Memphis will be without Desmond Bane and Cam Spencer. Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr. are all questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 23.8%. The total for the game is 238.5.
