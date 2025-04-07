Raptors in Review: Gradey Dick Stepped Into Bigger Role With Mixed Results
Gradey Dick was asked to do too much.
To be fair, the Toronto Raptors did not have many alternatives. They turned to the second-year guard on opening night and handed him a starting role he was not quite ready for. Bruce Brown began the year injured and was never a long-term fit in Toronto. Ochai Agbaji had not shown enough to earn more responsibility. And if a better option had been available, the Raptors would have taken it.
Instead, Dick was thrust into a role that exceeded his capabilities. After 54 games, his season came to an early end due to a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the year.
So how did things go? Not great. There were flashes of potential, but not enough to suggest he is ready to be a full-time starter anytime soon. What the Raptors saw was a young player still developing. That should not come as a surprise, considering Dick is younger than three of the team’s four contributing rookies this season.
He averaged 14.4 points per game, nearly six more than last season. His rebounding numbers improved, and his role expanded beyond simply spacing the floor. One of the biggest changes came in how his shots were generated. This season, 73% of his three-point attempts came from above the break, compared to his rookie year when he found more success in the corners. He also had fewer catch-and-shoot opportunities and attempted fewer “wide open” looks, according to NBA Stats.
The issue was efficiency.
Dick built his reputation in college as a sharpshooter, but that level of production has not yet carried over to the next level. He hit just 35% of his three-point attempts, slightly below league average. On catch-and-shoot attempts, he connected at 38%. That is a respectable clip, but not quite strong enough for a player whose offensive value is so closely tied to his shooting.
Inside the arc, the results were even more concerning. He shot just 48% within 10 feet of the basket, which ranked sixth worst among players with at least 200 attempts. He made only 45% of his layups.
On the defensive end, Dick remains a work in progress. He needs to get stronger to hold his ground against physical wings. He will likely never be a plus-defender, but he has to reach a level of basic competence to stay on the floor in key moments.
His assist and playmaking numbers stayed mostly flat once adjusted for playing time. While he was asked to do a bit more with the ball, he did not show much growth in that area.
“To expect from a second-year guy, from a 20-year-old player to maintain that same level over the course of 82 games, I did not have those illusions,” said Raptors coach Darko Rajaković, who acknowledged Dick’s season tailed off toward the second half of the year. “I believe that he’s going to be putting in another great summer this year and be able to go for a longer stretch in the next season.”
Next year should be better for Dick.
He will have another full offseason in Toronto’s system to add strength and continue adjusting to the NBA. More importantly, his role will likely shrink. The addition of Brandon Ingram should move Dick back to the bench, where he can play a more complementary role with a simpler shot diet against second units.
Whether he sticks in that role or becomes something more depends almost entirely on his shooting. The Raptors ranked 24th in three-point percentage and 29th in total makes this season. Shooting remains a glaring need, and Dick has the chance to fill that void. His form looks good and repeatable, and there is no reason to believe he cannot become a high-level shooter at this level. He just needs to prove it.
Year 3 will be an important one.
Elite shooters tend to carve out long careers, even if they are limited elsewhere. If Dick can hit his threes at a high rate, he will have a role in Toronto’s future. If he can’t, his path becomes murkier. But at just 21, with opportunities still to come and the right attitude, there is still time to get it right.