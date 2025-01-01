Raptors May Have Multiple Key Starters Back vs Nets
The Toronto Raptors may be getting a boost for their New Year’s Day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets as Immanuel Quickley is officially listed as questionable for the first time since spraining his UCL in November.
Quickley has been out since November 10 with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow, but his return to game action appears to be getting closer. The 25-year-old guard recently resumed non-contact drills, and his potential availability for Monday’s game will be a game-time decision.
If Quickley can play, his return would be a significant addition for the Raptors who have struggled without a consistent presence at point guard throughout the season. Prior to his UCL injury, Quickley had been dealing with a hip injury that had limited him to just three games this year.
Expect Quickley to slide back into the starting lineup when he returns with Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead providing backup point guard support off the bench.
Bruce Brown, who recently returned from offseason knee surgery, will sit out Monday’s game for injury management. Brown has played in two games since rejoining the lineup but will rest on the second night of a back-to-back.
RJ Barrett, meanwhile, remains questionable due to an illness he’s been battling for the last little while. Barrett has already missed several games in December, and his status will be determined before tipoff against the Nets.
Sophomore sharpshooter Gradey Dick is also questionable with right hamstring tightness after missing Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The Nets, meanwhile, will be without Bojan Bogdanović (left foot injury management), De’Anthony Melton (ACL tear), Cam Thomas (left hamstring injury management), and Trendon Watford (left hamstring strain). Ziaire Williams is listed as questionable with a left knee sprain.