Raptors' Defense Faces Test vs. Knicks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to slow Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Tuesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will open a back-to-back Tuesday night when the New York Knicks come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors are in their best defensive stretch of the season, posting a 111.7 defensive rating over their last 15 games. Tuesday’s game, however, presents their toughest challenge in a while against a Knicks team that ranks second in the league in offensive efficiency. The key for Toronto will be containing Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have emerged as one of the league’s most dominant offensive duos.
- Immanuel Quickley has been eased back into action as Toronto works to get him back to full game shape. He’s expected to surpass the 20-minute mark against New York, providing the Raptors with a needed offensive boost. Even if he’s not at 100 percent, they’ll rely on him to contribute on both ends, especially in the matchup against Brunson.
- Toronto has two games left before the trade deadline, making this a final showcase for some Raptors veterans. It’s unclear if Bruce Brown or Chris Boucher will suit up, but Kelly Olynyk and Davion Mitchell are expected to be in the rotation for what could be one of their last games in a Raptors uniform.
- The reception for the national anthems will be worth watching. Toronto fans booed the Star-Spangled Banner on Sunday, but with the tariff crisis temporarily averted, it remains to be seen if that continues on Tuesday.
Injury Reports
Brown and Boucher are both questionable for Toronto.
The Knicks are on a back-to-back and have yet to share their injury report. OG Anunoby will be a player to keep an eye on after he did not play Monday night for New York.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 39.2%. The total for the game is 231.5.
Further Reading
Published