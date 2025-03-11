Raptors Mailbag: Bench Mob 2.0? A.J. Lawson's Future & A Cooper Flagg Trade Idea
The Raptors season may be winding down, but there are still plenty of questions about the team's future. From A.J. Lawson's breakout performance Monday night to the potential of a new Bench Mob and a hypothetical Scottie Barnes trade, fans have a lot on their minds. Let’s dive into the latest batch of questions. As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag article feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Could Lawson earn a couple more years with the Raptors? - @braedon.c10
That was an incredible game from A.J. Lawson on Monday. He was absolutely thrilled post-game, and the team was just as excited for him. At this point in the season, it's all about seeing end-of-the-bench players get significant opportunities — these could be their last major NBA chances.
As for his future, I don't see Lawson getting a multi-year deal with the Raptors just yet. The best-case scenario is he continues to play well over the next stretch and holds onto his two-way contract for next season. There's a chance Toronto brings him back for training camp next year, where he’ll compete alongside Jared Rhoden and some undrafted players for a spot on the two-way roster.
Do you think the Raptors have found our bench mob 2.0 with these new additions to the roaster? - @afritude_237
Jamal Shead has impressed me this season and looks like he could be a solid backup point guard. Ochai Agbaji’s three-point shooting has cooled off since his hot start, but his defense and cutting should keep him in the rotation next season. Gradey Dick seems poised to settle into a bench role, though he really needs to be a 38%+ three-point shooter to offset some of his other deficiencies. Ja’Kobe Walter has shown some promise, and if the Raptors land a top pick in this year’s draft—or make a move in a trade—their second unit could shape up well.
Jonathan Mogbo still needs more development but has potential to join that group down the line. The glaring issue remains the frontcourt. The Raptors still don’t have a reliable backup big behind Jakob Poeltl, and I wouldn’t expect Ulrich Chomche to fill that role next year.
Am I crazy or is Jamison Battle the best shooter on our team? - @brandonspacejammin
You’re not crazy. He leads the team in three-point shooting this season, albeit on a relatively small sample size. That said, Immanuel Quickley is still the best shooter on the team—he’s hitting 38% from deep on higher volume and a much tougher shot diet. But if we’re talking purely catch-and-shoot threes, Battle might have the edge this year.
Why hasn’t Boucher played at all over the last 5 games? - @goldefire
He’s 32, not part of the Raptors’ long-term plans, and frankly, too good to be on the court if Toronto is focused on the draft lottery. The team wants to give its younger players more opportunities over the final stretch of the season and ideally position themselves for a high draft pick. Given his age and contract situation, I wouldn’t expect Boucher to be back with Toronto next season.
Would you give up Scottie Barnes for the No. 1 pick in this draft? - @emmettyuill
Probably. From everything I’ve heard, Cooper Flagg is an exceptionally special prospect with a higher ceiling than Scottie Barnes. He projects as a better shot creator and more dynamic scorer at his peak. That said, Barnes has already shown he can play at an All-Star level in the NBA, so Flagg carries more risk.
The big difference is contract flexibility. Barnes is about to start a max deal, while Flagg would be on a rookie contract for four years. If that trade were actually on the table, I’d take the extra financial flexibility and Flagg’s upside.
Will Cooper Flagg stay at Duke for NIL money? - @fitzscotty
I would be genuinely shocked if he stayed. It would be unprecedented for a No. 1 pick to choose college over the NBA. As much as he might enjoy Duke, the financial gap is massive. A four year guaranteed rookie contract is worth far more than any NIL deal. Plus, getting to the NBA sooner means reaching that second contract, where the real money kicks in, faster.