Raptors Mailbag: Trade Talk, Playoff Hopes, & Rookies Pushing for Playing Time
It was a fun week for the Toronto Raptors who clinched consecutive victories for the first time this season and saw Scottie Barnes return after an 11-game absence. Toronto is slowly starting to get healthy with Bruce Brown expected to make his return this week and Kelly Olynyk not too far behind.
A couple of wins have moved the Raptors out of the NBA's basement and have created some excitement again around this organization. We'll dive into it in this week's mailbag article. As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag please direct message me or respond to one of my Instagram stories @aaronbenrose.
What's happening with Bruce Brown's future here? - @luca_is_ball
First Brown has to get back on the court and prove he's healthy and that last season's dip in production — as he claims — was just because he was injured. If he can do that, there should be a market for him around the trade deadline, though I'm skeptical it'll net Toronto a first-round pick. Regardless of what his value is, I do see Brown being Toronto's most likely trade chip and I don't expect him to last with the team all season.
Are the Raptors contenders next year if they get Cooper Flagg? - @shifty_shaan
They'll be playoff contenders, but I'd be shocked if adding Cooper Flagg turns them into title contenders in one year. A rookie rarely makes that kind of impact and it'll likely take this group another few years of developing and coalescing together before they're real title contenders. Flagg would certainly help Toronto get there eventually — assuming he's as good as expected — but I don't think it'll happen that quickly.
When Quickley returns along with Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, is this team good enough for the playoffs in a weak East? - @yohan.dabir
I don't think Toronto is all that close to being a top-six team in the East, but they don't seem to be all that far away from being in the play-in tournament. None of those teams in the middle of the East have been impressive this year and it's possible the Raptors could get into that group, especially when their schedule gets easier later this season.
That said, I continue to wonder if that's a direction Toronto thinks is worth pursuing. Do the Raptors really want to play Cleveland or Boston in the first round of the playoffs? If I were in charge, I would take advantage of this slow start, let this team play hard for the next couple of months, and then shut it down once the schedule gets easier in the new year. Maybe they won't be the worst team in the league, but Toronto could certainly tank its way to the bottom five if it wanted to later this year.
How much do you think Jakob is worth on the trade market? - @jandugurman
I don't think the Raptors will get what they paid for him which is kind of a shame for the organization. He's a very good center, but there aren't a ton of teams in need of a center and fewer good teams with exciting assets for Toronto. Maybe Golden State or Phoenix could use him, but I'm not sure there's an obvious trade to be made.
Which Raptors rookie has a chance to make the All-Rookie team? - @matt_905
Jonathan Mogbo is the rookie I've been the most impressed with so far this year, though an All-Rookie team might be a stretch. I don't see Ja'Kobe Walter making it and Jamal Shead could use a G League stint once Quickley returns. Mogbo has been very good, but I wouldn't have him in the top-10 rookies so far this year.
Do you think Davion or Shead should be the primary backup PG once Quickley is back? - @rmorrison9
I'd go with Davion Mitchell because I think Shead could use G League opportunities. Mitchell has been a solid backup point guard so far and I think he'll slide into that backup point guard role once Quickley is back. I'll be interested to see what Shead looks like later this year after a little bit more development.