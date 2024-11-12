Latest Mock Draft Has Raptors Taking Exciting Blue-Chip Prospect
Is it too early to look ahead?
For the Toronto Raptors, the dreaming has already begun. A 2-9 start to the season has Toronto sitting last in the league with — of course — the best odds to clinch a top pick in the NBA draft next summer. While it’s unlikely to stay this way as Toronto begins to get healthy, these early losses have given the Raptors an opportunity to start thinking about the type of player who could be available at the top of the draft.
At the very top of the class, not much has changed.
Cooper Flagg continues to be the consensus No. 1 prospect in 2025 just two games into his collegiate career. He’s yet to play tough competition but has so far looked the part as a do-it-all forward who can stuff the box score with a little bit of everything. If Toronto does land the No. 1 pick, the 6-foot-9 Flagg will almost certainly be the choice.
After Flagg are the two Rutgers prospects Airious “Ace” Bailey and Dylan Harper, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft.
Bailey has been injured to start the season and has yet to play, but the 6-foot-10 wing is seen as a high-level scorer with two-way upside at the top of this year’s draft.
“Bailey's combination of size, explosiveness, shotmaking prowess, defensive versatility and pure scoring instincts should keep him in the No. 1 pick conversation depending on how the season evolves, especially with his decision-making and feel for the game,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote.
After Bailey, ESPN has Harper pegged at No. 3 where they have him going to the Raptors. The 6-foot-6 forward has looked explosive through his first couple of games, scoring 24 and 20 points, respectively, in his two outings. He’s yet to find his three-point stroke, but Harper is seen as a multi-level scorer with impressive passing skills who can defend across positions. Harper’s older brother Ron Harper Jr. briefly played for the Raptors in each of the last two seasons.
Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is next up in ESPN’s mock draft. The 6-foot-5 has struggled with his efficiency in his first two games, but he is projected to be another versatile guard teams will be clamoring for.
“His explosiveness and upside will be appealing to teams, especially with the way he impacts the game with his passing, defense, rebounding and transition scoring,” Givony wrote.
“Edgecombe's streaky shooting will be a major swing skill when projecting him for the long term, and his evolving skill level and fit playing small forward in Baylor's oddly constructed roster might lead to some ups and downs, but there's quite a bit to like about him.”
As long as the Raptors can remain among the three worst teams in the league this season, Toronto will have a 52.1% chance to land a top-four pick in this year’s draft and a 14% shot at the No. 1 pick.