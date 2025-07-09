Toronto Raptors Playoff Odds Revealed and Win Total Might Surprise You
The Toronto Raptors are once again flying under the radar.
Vegas sportsbooks have opened win totals for next season between 34.5 and 36.5, projecting Toronto to finish outside the top eight in the Eastern Conference. The modest projection reflects the uncertainty surrounding a roster that has yet to prove itself as a cohesive and competitive group.
The Raptors finished last season 30–52 after shutting down key players toward the end. Scottie Barnes battled a hand injury down the stretch, and the team opted to rest other starters in an effort to improve its draft lottery position. Despite the disastrous season, Toronto still cleared its preseason win total of 29.5.
This year, the bar is slightly higher, but expectations remain limited.
Most sportsbooks have Toronto ranked 10th or 11th in the Eastern Conference. Some list the Raptors ahead of Miami, while others place them just behind. All have Toronto trailing Boston, Milwaukee, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Indiana, Orlando, Atlanta, and Detroit.
FanDuel has Toronto at +142 to make the playoffs, which implies about a 41% chance. DraftKings offers longer odds at +220, suggesting roughly a 31% probability. The wide range reflects how uncertain the outlook remains for a group that has yet to play a game together.
“I expect us to be really good,” Barnes said during his end-of-season media availability. “For sure getting into the playoffs and make a great run. With the team that we have, there are no excuses.”
That optimism was not echoed as directly by the front office. Former team president Masai Ujiri kept the focus on long-term goals in April and avoided placing clear expectations on next season.
“My expectations for next season is we continue to grow,” Ujiri said. “The end goal for me is how do we win a championship? That’s always going to be the end goal.”
Toronto’s roster is deeper and more well-rounded than it was a year ago. Brandon Ingram brings a reliable scoring presence. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley should benefit from a more balanced offensive structure. Another year of development from the team’s young supporting cast could help stabilize the rotation.
The Raptors remain an unproven group, but they are positioned to surprise. For now, they are embracing the uncertainty and quietly aiming to re-establish themselves in the Eastern Conference playoff mix.
