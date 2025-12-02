Raptors have secret ingredient leading to their success

The Toronto Raptors are 14-7 through their first 21 games, surprising many around the league.

The Raptors were not over.500 in the first quarter of last season, but things are a little different this time around. Raptors star Scottie Barnes explains why the team is playing better.

“Our team chemistry, I think that’s the most important part,” Barnes said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “Our chemistry, no matter wins or losses, we’re all just super connected, laughing, smiling, just having fun. Our chemistry on this team is the best that I’ve been around in my five years in the league.

“It keeps growing every single day. There’s a lot of laughing, a lot of great moments, making memories on and off the floor. We really enjoy each other’s presence. So, when we get on the floor, obviously, it’s gonna start clicking. We all trust each other. We’re all happy for each other when someone succeeds. That’s what it’s all about.”

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chemistry helping Raptors improve

The core of the Raptors has been together for a few years now, but the addition of Brandon Ingram has taken them over the top. His presence since a trade back in February with the New Orleans Pelicans has given the Raptors time to jell together, and it's paid off.

Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley isn't surprised by the team's hot start because of how close the group has become.

"It’s not really (surprising), I feel like, just because of how much time we spent together over the summer,” Quickley said via Grange. "We were together, probably, I’m sure, more than any other team, and I think that’s been big for us.

“A lot of our guys, they’re so young, they don’t know any better. Most of the teams, when they get older, like seven-to-10 years in the league, they’re like, ‘OK, I’m going to do my own thing,' but our guys are still coming from college, so they believe everyone is supposed to be together all the time, but it’s pretty cool to have everyone together and everyone enjoys each other’s company, on and off the floor."

The Raptors are hoping to come together to restart a new winning streak after losing two in a row. They will have the chance tonight when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.