Raptors’ Odds to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo Jump Amid Latest Trade Rumours
The Toronto Raptors’ odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo have quietly jumped.
Two weeks ago, Toronto was listed at +5000 on DraftKings to acquire the two-time MVP, implying a 2% chance. As of May 15, those odds have climbed to +1600, or roughly 6%, placing the Raptors behind only the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks. It’s the kind of movement that suggests there is at least some belief Toronto could be in the mix.
But how realistic is it?
The Raptors have been circling Antetokounmpo for more than a decade. They tried to trade into the 2013 draft to take him in the lottery. They cleared cap space in 2020 hoping he would hit free agency. And in the years since, they have stayed ready, watching and waiting in case the NBA’s most dominant two-way player ever became available.
There is at least a conversation to be had now.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated in the first round three years in a row. Their blockbuster deal for Damian Lillard failed to deliver. Lillard is expected to miss the entire 2025 season with a torn Achilles, and the Bucks are facing a steep uphill climb to stay competitive. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is expected to explore his options outside of Milwaukee this summer.
If that happens, Toronto will almost certainly make a call.
Team president Masai Ujiri hinted as much earlier this month, saying the Raptors are prepared to explore whatever “unique opportunities” pop up this offseason.
Still, even with the odds movement, a Raptors trade for Antetokounmpo feels extremely unlikely.
Earlier this week, Toronto fell two spots in the NBA Draft Lottery and now holds the No. 9 pick. Had they landed in the top four, the idea of a trade might have carried more weight. A package built around a blue-chip prospect, Scottie Barnes, and multiple future picks could have at least sparked a serious conversation. At No. 9, the value just isn’t the same.
Any realistic offer would need to start with Barnes, whose rookie max extension begins next season. From there, matching Antetokounmpo’s $54.1 million salary likely requires including RJ Barrett or Jakob Poeltl, or a mix of younger pieces like Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji. The Raptors do control all of their future first-round picks, including this year’s, but they lack the kind of high-end asset that could anchor a franchise-altering trade.
So yes, Toronto’s odds have improved. But in practical terms, they still remain a long shot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
