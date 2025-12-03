Should Raptors trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA are looking at what could be taking place soon with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo could be looking for a trade from the Bucks.

"Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks," Charania wrote.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/NfrpL2Ffvr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

Would Raptors be potential Giannis destination?

If the Raptors want to take another step in the right direction, a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a good idea. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA still, and he would help any team looking to win a championship.

If he were to genuinely seek a trade, he would only do so if he felt the team he was going to could win a championship. The Raptors are currently second place in the Eastern Conference standings, so they have a shot at winning it all, but they are still young and unproven.

The Raptors could put together a compelling offer for Antetokounmpo headlined by rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, as well as future draft capital, but the Bucks would likely want to do right by Giannis, who led the franchise to their first championship in over 50 years back in 2021.

As a city, Toronto provides a lot of European influences that may intrigue him, but the Raptors as a team may be a little bit behind in terms of a ready-made contender, like the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Knicks in the past, but no trade discussions have taken place for him. The fact that the Knicks are the likeliest team to trade for Giannis should only increase the desire for the Raptors to trade for him.

If Antetokounmpo were to be traded to the Knicks, it would only make Toronto's job harder in advancing in the Eastern Conference.

That being said, the Raptors know what it's like to make an all-in trade for a championship, and this could be another opportunity to do that.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow against Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena.