Raptors Open NBA Cup vs. Bucks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will open their NBA Cup schedule on Tuesday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their road trip Tuesday night when they open their NBA Cup schedule against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Remember the in-season tournament? Toronto will play its first of four NBA Cup games with a chance — albeit an unlikely one — to earn a spot in the NBA Cup playoff in Vegas. It's unlikely the Raptors make it out of the group stage but the key to remember for these games is point differential does matter. It's fair game to try to run up the score in these NBA Cup games.
- It sounds like Immanuel Quickley may not be available Tuesday night which means the Raptors will have to turn to Davion Mitchell again with Jamal Shead off the bench. Shead has seen his minutes dip with Quickley back in the lineup, but the Raptors are going to need to keep their rookie second-round pick in the fold as he continues to develop.
- Gary Trent Jr. should be back for the Bucks after a two-game absence and ready to play the Raptors for the first time since his departure this past summer. It's been an ugly start to the season for Trent and Milwaukee but the Raptors could be a get-right game for a Bucks team desperate to start winning some games.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter. Quickley is questionable to play while Garrett Temple is doubtful.
The Bucks will be without Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trent, and Andre Jackson Jr are all probable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 27.8%. The total for the game is 226.5.
