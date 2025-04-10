Raptors Make a Pair of Moves to Open Roster Spots
The Toronto Raptors are expected to make a couple of roster moves ahead of this weekend’s season finale.
On Thursday afternoon, the team waived both Orlando Robinson and Cole Swider, creating two open roster spots. Toronto is expected to fill those in the coming days, likely with players signed to multi-year deals that run at least through next season.
Robinson and Swider were on expiring contracts and set to become free agents this summer. The Raptors could bring either player back on new non-guaranteed deals or contracts with a team option, offering the organization added flexibility heading into the offseason.
Swider, a 6-foot-9 forward, appeared in eight games for Toronto, averaging 7.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Robinson helped bolster the Raptors’ frontcourt throughout the season, averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over 35 appearances.
One internal option to fill a spot is AJ Lawson, whose two-way contract could be converted to a standard NBA deal. The Canadian forward is averaging 8.8 points across 24 games this season and could be a logical fit on a minimum contract for 2025-26.
Toronto could also look outside the organization. Former Raptors center Colin Castleton has been mentioned as a possible target by Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy and Michael Grange.
Regardless of the direction, the Raptors will need to be cognizant of their luxury tax situation following the recent extension of Brandon Ingram. Any additions are expected to be minimum contracts, either partially guaranteed or structured with a team option to maintain future flexibility.