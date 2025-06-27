Toronto Raptors Part Ways with Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster to Lead Front Office
The Toronto Raptors are entering a new chapter, with general manager Bobby Webster set to lead the front office as Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment begins the search for a new team president.
On Friday, MLSE announced that Masai Ujiri is no longer serving as the Raptors’ president and vice-chairman, ending a 13-year tenure that brought the franchise its first and only NBA championship. While the news signals a major shift, the organization emphasized continuity in the basketball operations department.
Webster, who has served as general manager since 2017, has reached a contract extension with the team prior to Ujiri’s departure, per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. The rest of the front office staff will also remain in place.
“We are confident that the Raptors organization, under the guidance of Bobby and his team, is in a great place,” said MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley in a statement. “They have a plan in place for next season and beyond as the team continues its rebuild, and we have confidence in their ability to execute and ultimately, to excel. We feel the team is in a strong, stable place, and we believe the addition of a new president will continue to move the Raptors forward, towards our next NBA championship.”
According to Grange, Webster finalized his extension earlier this offseason. He has worked closely with Ujiri for over a decade and played a key role in shaping the team’s identity, from its 2019 title run to the current rebuilding phase built around Scottie Barnes.
MLSE confirmed that a formal search for Ujiri’s replacement will begin immediately and will be led by CAA Executive Search. No timeline was given for when a new president will be hired.
The transition comes just one week before the NBA free agency period opens and a day after the 2025 NBA Draft. Toronto has limited roster flexibility and is not expected to make any big moves in the coming days. Webster and his staff will now handle those decisions as they move ahead without Ujiri at the helm.
Ujiri’s departure marks the end of the most successful era in Raptors history. Still, with Webster leading the front office and a clear plan in place, the organization is signaling confidence in its direction as it searches for new leadership at the top.