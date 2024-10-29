Raptors Pick Up Options For Young Rotation Players Ahead of Deadline
Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick have proven enough.
The Toronto Raptors have opted to pick up their team options for both Agbaji and Dick and now have both players signed through the 2025-26 seasons, the team announced Tuesday.
For Dick, this was an obvious choice. The sophomore shoot guard had a stellar second half of last season and proved more than worthy of having his third-year option picked up. He’ll earn just less than $5 million next year before Toronto has another team option for the fourth year of his contract that the Raptors have until next October to pick up.
It briefly looked like Agbaji’s option may be a more difficult decision earlier this year when the third-year forward struggled to find a groove at Summer League. Toronto acquired Agbaji from the Utah Jazz at last year’s trade deadline and the 24-year-old never quite showed much promise late last season. That, however, changed when the regular season tipped off this year and Agbaji was thrust into the starting lineup.
Agbaji has looked much improved this season, averaging 12.3 points while shooting 5-for-11 from three-point range in the early going this year. He continues to provide impact defense for the Raptors and has shown enough offensive development to suggest he could have a long-term future with the organization.
The 6-foot-5 wing will earn $6.4 million next season in the final year of his contract before he’s set to head into restricted free agency.
With Dick and Agbaji signed, Toronto now has 10 players under contract for next year. Barring significant roster changes this year, it’s extremely unlikely Toronto heads into next offseason with cap space to make any additions outside of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
For the Raptors, the commitment to Agbaji and Dick signals a continued investment in the development of their young talent. As Toronto looks to return to postseason contention, both players appear poised to play vital roles in the team’s plans moving forward.