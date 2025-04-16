Raptors President Discusses Draft Strategy & Toronto's Biggest Needs
The Toronto Raptors are heading into the draft with options.
They’re a team that, generally speaking, should be in good shape next season. Toronto has 10 players on fully guaranteed contracts for 2025–26 and no glaring holes in the starting lineup. What the Raptors do have is flexibility and an opportunity to add another long-term piece through the draft.
“It’s a good draft. And honestly, wherever we fall, we feel very confident,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Wednesday. “Our (scouting) guys have done a lot of work all year. We’re extremely excited. It’s a good draft.”
The Raptors enter next month’s NBA Draft Lottery with the seventh-best odds. The final order will be determined on May 12, and Toronto’s front office is preparing to select wherever the ping pong balls land.
“In this draft, wherever we fall, we’re going to go for the best talent available,” Ujiri said. “I know that’s the standard answer everyone gives… but yeah, it’s a unique draft. We feel there will be a talented player available, and we’ll try to get someone who fits our ball club.”
So what kind of player are they looking for?
The Raptors have continued to emphasize two-way ability, a trait they love in Scottie Barnes and are hoping to find more of in this year’s class. On the perimeter, that could include prospects like Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, or South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles, all regarded as high-end two-way talents near the top of the board.
If there’s one clear positional need, it’s in the frontcourt.
The Raptors were unable to develop Precious Achiuwa into a reliable backup big, missed on Christian Koloko, and haven’t found consistency in free agency. The Jontay Porter experiment went sideways last year and the organization moved on from Orlando Robinson earlier this month.
“We need another young big. We would definitely look at that,” Ujiri said.
In this year’s draft, Duke’s Khaman Maluach and Maryland’s Derik Queen rank among the top young centers. Maluach offers elite size and game-changing rim protection. Queen is a polished offensive big who can score in bunches and facilitate from the post.
The expectation is Toronto will address its need at center at some point this offseason, but that doesn’t mean it has to come through the draft. The Raptors won’t reach for a big just to fill a hole and may look to fill that gap through free agency or a trade if the right player isn’t available.
For now, everything hinges on the lottery. The Raptors believe in their process, and they’re in position to add talent no matter what form it takes.