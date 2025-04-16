Raptors President Explains 'Tough' Decision to Bench Chris Boucher
Chris Boucher has made a career out of proving people wrong.
Undrafted, waived after a single NBA minute with Golden State, and nearly forgotten in Summer League, Boucher turned a two-way contract into a seven-year run with the Toronto Raptors. He became a key piece off the bench, the longest-tenured player on the roster, and the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored by a bench player.
But his time in Toronto may finally be coming to an end.
The 32-year-old forward did not play in the Raptors’ final 23 games of the season as the team shifted toward development. Rookies Jonathan Mogbo and Jamison Battle took his minutes, with the front office eager to evaluate younger talent ahead of the offseason.
“I know who Chris is,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said at his end-of-season availability. “I don’t know who Jonathan Mogbo is and I don’t know who Jamison Battle is… and I have to put them in a position to start to find out what players they can become.”
On paper, the shift made sense.
Boucher has not appeared to be part of Toronto’s long-term plans. He does not align with the team’s timeline in terms of age or style, and at times this season, he was playing too well for a team content to lose games down the stretch.
Still, for a player as established as Boucher, the decision was far from easy.
“This was a tough one,” Ujiri said. “I think we had all the communication with Chris. I think Chris was an incredible professional. It was a tough place to put him but I think when he played he had a really good year.”
The question now is what comes next.
Ujiri said rival teams expressed interest during the season, but given that Toronto did not move him at either this year’s trade deadline or last year’s, it is unclear what kind of market actually exists.
The Raptors already have roughly $176 million in guaranteed salary committed for next season. With the luxury tax projected at $187.9 million, there is limited room to bring Boucher back without a significant pay cut.
After seven seasons in Toronto, his future with the franchise is uncertain. The team is leaning younger and financial flexibility are tight, making a return unlikely.
Boucher has found a way to stick around before. But this time, his next chapter appears likely to be heading somewhere else.