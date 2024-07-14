Raptors President Shares Update on Sasha Vezenkov Situation
The Toronto Raptors continue to expect a resolution on the Sasha Vezenkov situation soon.
By all accounts, it sounds like Vezenkov would prefer to play in Europe next season. The 28-year-old struggled last season as a rookie with the Sacramento Kings and all signs point toward a genuine desire to re-sign with Olympiacos in Greece.
But it's not going to be quite that simple.
Vezenkov is owed $6.7 million by the Raptors for next season after the organization acquired the Bulgarian national in a deal with Sacramento during the second round of the NBA draft. Toronto would have to part ways with Vezenkov in order to facilitate his return to Europe and that would likely require the 6-foot-9 forward to return part of, if not all, his guaranteed salary.
"We're still having that conversation," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said on television during Saturday's Summer League opener for Toronto. "We're trying to figure it out, too. I think the right decisions will be made."
If Vezenkov agrees to a buyout, Toronto would have whatever salary returned by Vezenkov to use in free agency along with the roughly $3 million in space the Raptors currently have below the luxury tax threshold. If no buyout is agreed to, the Raptors will have Vezenkov on the books for this season and can use his contract as an expiring deal in trade talks.
"I think he's a phenomenal player, and had a tough season last season, but those things happen, and (he’s a) great shooter," Ujiri said. "So whatever happens, we're going to make the best out of this situation, and we support him in every way. ... So hopefully soon it should be coming to a decision on that."
Vezenkov is a former EuroLeague Most Valuable Player award winner and impact three-point shooter who averaged 5.4 points with a 37.5% three-point stroke as a rookie for the Kings.