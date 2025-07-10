Toronto Raptors Provide Brandon Ingram Injury Update at Summer League
Brandon Ingram is officially good to go.
The 27-year-old forward has been cleared for full-court basketball activity and is currently working out with the Toronto Raptors in Las Vegas ahead of the NBA Summer League.
“He’s pain free. He’s moving well, he got stronger… as of today he’s cleared to play full court and be part of any runs,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas.
Ingram has been participating in team workouts and individual sessions with coaching staff as he ramps up toward training camp in the fall. It marks a major step forward in his recovery from the severe ankle sprain he suffered in December, which kept him out for the remainder of the 2024–25 season.
Toronto had hoped Ingram might return late in the year, but after consulting with a foot specialist in New York, the team opted for a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in April. The decision officially ruled him out for the final two games and pushed his return timeline to the summer.
“The reasoning behind it is it’s going to speed up his recovery,” Rajaković said in April. “It’s going to give him time to really rehab and rest well and to be ready for our summer program.”
That plan appears to be on track. Ingram has now been cleared for full contact and is expected to participate fully in the Raptors’ offseason training program before reporting to camp without restrictions.
Toronto acquired Ingram at the trade deadline in February in a deal that sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick, and a future second-rounder to the New Orleans Pelicans. Less than a week later, the Raptors signed him to a three-year, $120 million extension that includes a player option for the 2027–28 season.
He did not appear in a game for Toronto last season. He finished the year having played 18 games with New Orleans, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three.
“We’re doing everything in our power to prevent [future injuries],” Rajaković said in April. “He’s doing amazing job. He’s very compliant. He is putting a lot of work in. I strongly believe that it’s going to be behind us.”