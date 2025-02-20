Raptors Provide Update on Injured Starters & Rhoden Makes Practice Debut
The Toronto Raptors returned to practice Wednesday evening with a full squad in town as they gear up for the stretch run of the season.
Jakob Poeltl was back on the court after missing five games with a hip injury. While he hasn’t been cleared to return to game action, he did participate in a light practice and appears to be trending in the right direction. The team will monitor how he responds to Thursday’s practice before determining his availability for Friday’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
Brandon Ingram remains weeks away from returning from the high ankle sprain he suffered in December. The Raptors are taking a cautious approach with the newly acquired forward as he works his way back into game shape. He’ll be reevaluated bi-monthly as he progresses through his rehab.
“He’s not close at this point to come back and play,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters Wednesday.
Rhoden Signs
Jared Rhoden made his debut at Raptors practice after signing a 10-day contract with the team. The 25-year-old guard was with Toronto in training camp before being waived, eventually finding his way to the Raptors 905.
“I think he improved tremendously over the course of the season with the 905,” Rajaković told reporters. “As I can see, he improved a lot of areas of his game. His body looks better. He looks stronger. He’s somebody who is trying to play on both ends of the floor offensively and defensively. We have a lot of respect for him.”
Rhoden adds depth to Toronto’s bench, and with the team prioritizing long-term development over wins, the 6-foot-5 guard could see some playing time in the coming games.