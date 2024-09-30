Raptors Provide Details on Two Injuries Entering Training Camp
The Toronto Raptors are heading to Montreal a little shorthanded this week.
Both Bruce Brown and rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter are set to miss training camp and it leaves Toronto without what was expected to be two guards in the team's rotation. Neither injury is too alarming, it seems, but starting the year with injured players is never what you want.
Walter suffered a right shoulder sprain during informal offseason workouts and is said to be doing well, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Monday. The injury is not expected to set him back too much as he heads into his first season. He had been seen wearing a sling earlier this week but was not wearing one during photos on Monday.
As for Brown, the 28-year-old was battling a knee injury when last season came to an end. According to Ujiri, Brown was cleared over the summer, but his knee injury flared up again as he began ramping up for this season. After consulting with Brown, Brown's agent, and medical professionals, everyone decided it was best for Brown to undergo surgery on his right knee. He's expected to miss at least three weeks before his status will be updated closer to the start of the regular season.
Otherwise, Toronto appears to be at full strength. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl ended last season with injuries but are now ready to go as this season gets set to tip off next month.
Considering the two injuries and Toronto's development-focused plan for this season, don't be surprised if the Raptors lean on some of their younger players in training camp and potentially into the start of the season. Ujiri specifically mentioned rookies Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo as two players who should help bring defensive intensity to the roster this year.