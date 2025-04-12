Report: Raptors Bring Back Former Center on Multi-Year Deal
Colin Castleton is rejoining the Toronto Raptors.
The 6-foot-11 big man will reportedly sign a multi-year deal with Toronto for the remainder of this season, with a non-guaranteed salary for next year, according to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.
Castleton returns after previously joining the Raptors on a pair of 10-day contracts in March. He made the most of that opportunity, averaging 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game over 10 appearances.
The 24-year-old has played in 24 NBA games this season, splitting time between the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Raptors. He began his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in 2023.
After his second 10-day stint in Toronto ended, Castleton signed with the 76ers and appeared in four games. But with the Raptors waiving Cole Swider and Orlando Robinson on Thursday, the team cleared the space to bring Castleton back and convert A.J. Lawson’s two-way deal to a standard contract.
Castleton is expected to join Toronto’s Summer League roster and compete for a spot in training camp this fall. For now, he projects as the backup to Jakob Poeltl, the only other center currently on a standard contract for next season.
Toronto’s roster now includes 12 players under contract for 2025–26, with Jared Rhoden and Ulrich Chomche occupying two of the team’s three two-way slots. That leaves one open two-way spot and three standard roster spots available. The Raptors can carry up to 20 players in training camp later this summer.