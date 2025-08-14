Toronto Raptors Release Their 2025-26 NBA Schedule
The wait is over for the Toronto Raptors.
The NBA has unveiled its full 2025-26 regular season schedule, mapping out the road ahead for Toronto’s 31st season. The Raptors will open on the road for the first time in over a decade, tipping off against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 22. It is the first time the team has not started a season at home in October since 2008, and the first road opener of any kind since the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign.
The home opener follows two nights later on October 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena.
Kyle Lowry and the Philadelphia 76ers visit for back-to-back games January 11 and 12. Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers return to Toronto on November 26. Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers arrive December 4, while the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, come to town February 24. The following night, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs make their lone trip north of the border. Rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg visits with the Dallas Mavericks on March 8.
Toronto’s longest homestand is five games from February 1–11, with matchups against Utah, Minnesota, Chicago, Indiana and Detroit. The Raptors also face three separate five-game road trips: November 7–15 (Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Indiana), January 18–25 (L.A. Lakers, Golden State, Sacramento, Portland, Oklahoma City) and March 18–25 (Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Utah, L.A. Clippers).
The busiest months are November, January and March with 15 games each. December is the busiest home month with eight games, while January and March see nine road contests each.
Toronto will play 15 sets of back-to-back games, matching last season’s total. Six of those are consecutive home games, two are home-to-road, one is road-to-home, and six are consecutive road games.
Toronto has two confirmed U.S. national broadcasts: November 24 against Cleveland (Peacock) and February 5 against Chicago (Prime).
The TSN and Sportsnet television breakdown will be announced later.