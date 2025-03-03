NBA Insider Reveals Raptors Trade Discussions Involving RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett’s future with the Toronto Raptors appears uncertain after the team reportedly explored trading him before the deadline, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
Toronto reportedly discussed including Barrett in a package for Brandon Ingram ahead of the February trade deadline, but the New Orleans Pelicans preferred the expiring contract of Bruce Brown and stretch-five Kelly Olynyk instead, per Scotto. That decision, along with the Raptors’ extension of Ingram, has fueled speculation that Barrett could be a trade candidate this summer.
The Raptors acquired Barrett early last season as part of the OG Anunoby trade with the New York Knicks, bringing the Toronto native home alongside Immanuel Quickley. Since joining the Raptors, the 24-year-old forward has taken significant strides, particularly as a playmaker. He is averaging a career-high 21.7 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range this season.
Barrett’s long-term role with the Raptors may depend in part on the team’s draft position following this year's draft lottery and its impact on Toronto's luxury tax concerns. With Ingram locked into a three-year, $120 million extension, the Raptors are projected to be near or over the luxury tax next season.
Given Barrett’s positional overlap, his contract, and Toronto’s need for roster flexibility, he appears to be the most logical trade candidate if the team looks to shed salary or reshape its core. If the Raptors decide to move him, they will likely seek a return that better complements Barnes and Ingram while providing less expensive depth off the bench.