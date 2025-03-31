Raptors Reportedly Made an Update to Darko Rajaković's Contract Last Summer
The Toronto Raptors don’t want Darko Rajaković going anywhere.
Despite the team’s record over the past two years, Toronto has reportedly picked up Rajaković’s fourth-year option, keeping the Serbian head coach under contract for at least the next two seasons. According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, the decision was made last summer, before the team officially began its full rebuild this year.
Rajaković entered Sunday night with a 52-104 record through two seasons with the organization. He was hired in the 2023 offseason after the Raptors moved on from Nick Nurse. Before joining Toronto, Rajaković was an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he built a strong reputation for his work in player development and his ability to connect with young talent. Those qualities made him an appealing fit for a Raptors team focused on growth and long-term potential.
It has been a difficult stretch for the Raptors, but the organization has remained supportive of Rajaković. He has brought an upbeat, positive approach, and players have consistently praised the 46-year-old in his first NBA head coaching role.
By picking up his option before the season, the Raptors gave Rajaković added job security heading into year one of the rebuild. That stability has allowed him to take a long-term approach, adjusting rotations, pulling key players late in games, and prioritizing younger talent over veteran minutes.
Toronto is expected to take a step forward next season with Brandon Ingram set to bring a needed scoring boost. A full offseason with a more stable roster and a likely lottery pick could help accelerate the rebuild and give the Raptors a better opportunity to judge Rajaković in a winning environment.