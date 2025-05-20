Raptors’ Jamal Shead Left Off All-Rookie Teams After Strong Rookie Season
Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead was not selected to the 2024–25 NBA All-Rookie First or Second Team, the NBA announced Tuesday.
Shead received two second-place votes, totaling two points in the final voting results. He was among 10 players receiving votes who did not earn an All-Rookie nod.
The NBA All-Rookie First Team was headlined by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, who was unanimously selected after being named Rookie of the Year. He was joined by Memphis Grizzlies teammates Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, and Washington Wizards forward-center Alex Sarr.
Edey, a Toronto native and the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 66 games for Memphis. He finished second among all rookies in total rebounds (548), fourth in blocks (85), 11th in total points (610), and 15th in total minutes played (1,415.8). He shot 58% from the field and started 55 games for the Grizzlies.
The Second Team featured Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat), Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), and Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards).
Shead appeared in 75 games for the Raptors, starting 11. He averaged 7.1 points, 4.2 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 19.6 minutes per game. He shot 40.5% from the field, 32.3% from three-point range, and 76.8% from the free-throw line.
Among all rookies this season, Shead ranked 14th in total scoring (534 points), fourth in total assists (316), fourth in total steals (58), and 13th in total minutes played (1,466.8).
Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter and 31st overall pick Jonathan Mogbo were not among the players who received All-Rookie votes.
The All-Rookie teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who each voted for five players for the First Team and five for the Second Team, regardless of position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.