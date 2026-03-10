Raptors Face Tough Road Test vs. Rockets Following Gritty Win Over Mavs

The Toronto Raptors are heading to the Lone Star State as they take on Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors are fresh off of a win against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, but the Rockets are coming off of a blowout loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

• Date: Tuesday, March 10

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST

• Location: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

What channel is Raptors vs. Rockets on?

Raptors vs. Rockets will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Rockets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

• C Trayce Jackson-Davis (OUT - finger)

Rockets injury report

• C Steven Adams (OUT - ankle)

• PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - knee)

• PF Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - knee)

Raptors vs. Rockets preview

It's been a while since the Rockets and Raptors shared the court with one another. The Rockets beat the Raptors 139-121 inside Scotiabank Arena in late October, but things have changed drastically for both teams since then.

Both the Rockets and the Raptors find themselves in the middle of the pack in their respective conference, but the Rockets are in a slightly better position in fourth place in the West with 39 victories. In order to get their 40th, they will have to beat the Raptors, who found a bit of themselves once again after struggling a bit for a few games in their win against the Mavs.

The Raptors certainly won't make it easy on the Rockets, but they have struggled mightily against teams with better records than them this season. The Raptors have just one four against teams in the top four seeds in their respective conference. That win came against the Oklahoma City Thunder back in January, while the other three were against the Cleveland Cavaliers very early in the regular season.

