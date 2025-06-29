Toronto Raptors Roster Breakdown Following Garrett Temple Signing
With Garrett Temple under contract, the Toronto Raptors’ roster is nearly set. Once the rookies sign their deals, the team will have 20 players signed, including 16 on standard contracts, three on two-way deals, and one on an Exhibit 10. Only one spot remains for training camp. Barring any surprises, the Raptors appear headed for another quiet free agency.
Here’s how the roster looks heading into July.
Guards: Quickley ($32.5M), Barrett ($27.7M), Dick ($4.99M), Walter ($3.64M), Shead ($1.96M), Temple ($3.6M), Martin (TBD), Battle ($1.96M, partially guaranteed), Lawson ($2.27M, non-guaranteed), Hepburn (Two-way), Rhoden (Two-way)
The Raptors are deep at guard with a blend of scoring, defense, and developmental upside. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett lead the group and will handle the bulk of the creation duties. Jamal Shead is expected to step in as the primary backup at point guard, bringing toughness and poise. Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter give Toronto floor spacing and offensive pop off the bench, while Garrett Temple returns as a steady veteran presence. Alijah Martin adds athleticism and defensive potential but will need to earn minutes. Jamison Battle and AJ Lawson are likely competing for the final roster spot, with Lawson in particular worth monitoring as camp approaches.
Forwards: Barnes ($38.66M), Ingram ($38.1M), Agbaji ($6.38M), Murray-Boyles (TBD), Mogbo ($1.96M)
Toronto’s forward group is built around length, athleticism, and defensive versatility. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are the clear centerpieces, expected to handle major usage on both ends of the floor. Jonathan Mogbo and Collin Murray-Boyles bring energy and positional flexibility, though it remains to be seen how much NBA playing time either will get early. Mogbo, in particular, could spend most of the season with Raptors 905 as he adjusts to the pace and spacing of the pro game. Ochai Agbaji, entering a contract year, will need to show more consistency as a shooter to solidify his place in the rotation. It will be interesting to see how the Raptors deploy this group, especially with so many interchangeable parts and overlapping skill sets.
Centers: Poeltl ($19.5M), Castleton ($2.19M, non-guaranteed), Chomche (Two-way), Omoruyi (Exhibit 10)
This is the thinnest group on the roster. Jakob Poeltl remains Toronto’s only established big and will anchor the paint on both ends. Colin Castleton has shown flashes in the G League but is still unproven at the NBA level and enters training camp firmly on the roster bubble. Clifford Omoruyi, a strong and physical rim protector, is expected to begin the season with Raptors 905. Ulrich Chomche will also be back in the development system and remains a long-term project. If Poeltl misses time, the Raptors may have to get creative with small-ball looks or accelerate Castleton’s timeline.
Roster Moving Forward
Toronto’s roster is mostly set heading into training camp. The core is in place, and the focus now shifts to internal development and building chemistry. The biggest offseason move came last season with the addition of Ingram, who the team hopes will improve half-court scoring and ease the offensive burden on Barnes and Quickley.
The one lingering concern is center depth. Poeltl is the only traditional big under contract, and the backups are either unproven or on two-way deals. With limited cap flexibility and 20 players already signed, Toronto is expected to use its final roster spot on an Exhibit 10 signing after Summer League.