Toronto Raptors Reportedly Re-Sign Garrett Temple to New Contract
The Toronto Raptors are bringing back veteran forward Garrett Temple for another season.
Temple has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Raptors, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 39-year-old will return for his 16th NBA season and third straight year in Toronto.
Temple appeared in 28 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 1.9 points, one rebounds, and 1.1 assist in 8.1 minutes. His on-court role was limited, but Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković consistently praised his leadership and veteran presence within the locker room.
“I think that role on the team is very important,” Rajaković said during his end-of-season media availability. “I think that Garrett Temple did an unbelievable job this year with our team last year as well but this year he took it to another level.”
Rajaković recalled how Temple, who had not played video games in nearly a decade, picked them back up last season to connect with Toronto’s young core.
“Just seeing him, the way he approaches every practice, every preparation, every shoot around, every play group, every game, the attention to detail. I think it’s outstanding for young players to see that example,” Rajaković said.
Temple has played for 12 teams since entering the league in 2009. His presence has become especially valuable on a Raptors roster that’ll look to take a developmental step forward next season.
“How you go about business, that’s not changing. How professional you are, that’s not changing. How you treat people around yourself, that’s not changing,” Rajaković said. “And having somebody like Garrett was outstanding, very valuable for me.”
Temple’s re-signing gives Toronto 16 players on standard, partially, or non- guaranteed contracts, including rookies Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin who are expected to be signed in the coming weeks. That leaves the Raptors one player over the limit for the regular season but with wiggle room to bring additional players into training camp.