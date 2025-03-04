All Raptors

Raptors Share Unfortunate Update for Gradey Dick

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gradey Dick for at least the next two weeks with a hyperextended knee

Aaron Rose

Mar 2, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Gradey Dick is set to miss an extended period.

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that the sophomore guard will be out for at least two weeks with a hyperextended right knee. Dick suffered the injury during Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He also sustained a right ischial tuberosity contusion in the same game.

The 21-year-old has been a key contributor for Toronto this season, playing in 54 of the team’s 61 games. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. His strong play earned him a selection to the Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco earlier this year.

With Dick sidelined, the Raptors will likely look to Ochai Agbaji—who remains injured as of Tuesday—and rookie Ja’Kobe Walter to step up in his absence. Walter, the team’s first-round pick, could see an increased role in the starting lineup as Toronto navigates a string of absences. AJ Lawson should join Toronto's rotation for the next little while.

The injury comes at a tough time for a Raptors squad already dealing with a depleted roster. Brandon Ingram, Jamison Battle, and Ulrich Chomche are all unavailable, while veteran Garrett Temple remains away from the team for personal reasons.

Dick will miss at least six games before his status is reassessed.

