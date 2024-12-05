Raptors Share Final Injury Report With Key Starter Sidelined vs. Thunder
Jakob Poeltl will not play Thursday night.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Poeltl who is battling an illness and will be unavailable against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’ll be Toronto’s first game without Poeltl this season after going 4-28 last season when Poeltl didn’t play.
Raptors coach Darko Rajaković declined to say who would start in Poeltl’s place but the expectation is Jonathan Mogbo and Bruno Fernando will handle the bulk of the frontcourt responsibilities for Toronto.
Toronto will, however, have Gradey Dick back following a five-game absence due to a calf injury he suffered two weeks ago. Dick is expected to slide back into the starting lineup with rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter moving back to the bench.
Dick should provide the Raptors a little more floor-spacing alongside Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Ochai Agbaj.
Toronto continues to be without Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Immanuel Quickley.