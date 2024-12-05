All Raptors

Raptors Share Final Injury Report With Key Starter Sidelined vs. Thunder

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Jakob Poeltl for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Rose

Nov 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) looks the pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and forward Kevin Love (42) close in during the first half in an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) looks the pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and forward Kevin Love (42) close in during the first half in an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jakob Poeltl will not play Thursday night.

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Poeltl who is battling an illness and will be unavailable against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’ll be Toronto’s first game without Poeltl this season after going 4-28 last season when Poeltl didn’t play.

Raptors coach Darko Rajaković declined to say who would start in Poeltl’s place but the expectation is Jonathan Mogbo and Bruno Fernando will handle the bulk of the frontcourt responsibilities for Toronto.

Toronto will, however, have Gradey Dick back following a five-game absence due to a calf injury he suffered two weeks ago. Dick is expected to slide back into the starting lineup with rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter moving back to the bench.

Dick should provide the Raptors a little more floor-spacing alongside Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Ochai Agbaj.

Toronto continues to be without Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Immanuel Quickley.

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.