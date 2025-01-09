Raptors Again Shorthanded as Toronto Shares Latest Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors’ injury luck proved fleeting.
For the first time this season, Ochai Agbaji will not be available for the Raptors, as he is sidelined with a left hip pointer injury sustained during Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks. The injury occurred in the second quarter when Agbaji appeared to take a knee to the side from Josh Hart while battling for a rebound.
Agbaji had been the lone Raptors player to suit up for every game this season. His absence leaves a void in Toronto's second unit where Agbaji had been providing high-level defense for the Raptors.
Injuries have plagued Toronto throughout the season, with the Raptors managing just two games at full strength. Aside from Toronto's rookies who have been in and out of the rotation, every member of this Raptors team has been sidelined at least once this year.
Davion Mitchell has been listed as probable with a left calf contusion. After falling out of the rotation earlier this week, Mitchell logged playing time on Wednesday and could see his role expand depending on his availability.
Bruce Brown is expected to play in Cleveland. The 28-year-old, who underwent offseason knee surgery, has been carefully managed on back-to-back but is not listed on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
AJ Lawson, Jonathan Mogbo, Ulrich Chomche, and Jamison Battle remain on G League assignment with the Raptors 905. Eugene Omoruyi, recently signed to a 10-day contract, will be available to provide additional depth for the Raptors against the Cavaliers.