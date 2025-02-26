Is Scottie Barnes Playing Tonight? Raptors Update Latest Injury Report vs. Pacers
Scottie Barnes will not play Wednesday night as the Toronto Raptors take on the Indiana Pacers.
Barnes has been ruled out with a left hip contusion after appearing on the injury report earlier in the day. The 23-year-old forward played 34 minutes in Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics and briefly appeared to tweak something in the first quarter after getting tangled up with Torrey Craig under the basket. While he finished the game without any apparent issues, the Raptors will hold him out on the second night of a back-to-back.
With this absence, Barnes has now missed 14 games this season, meaning he can only miss three more if he hopes to reach the 65-game minimum required for All-NBA eligibility. While an All-NBA selection remains unlikely given Toronto’s record, making the team would significantly impact his next contract, potentially increasing its value by $46 million.
Jakob Poeltl will return for Toronto after missing the past three weeks with a right hip injury. The 29-year-old center has been upgraded to available but will be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back. Both Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo will see playing time off the bench for Toronto behind Poeltl.
For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is expected to play despite being listed as questionable earlier in the day with left groin soreness. However, Indiana will be without T.J. McConnell, who has been ruled out with a right ankle sprain.
Toronto will also be without Garrett Temple, who is away from the team for personal reasons. Jamison Battle, AJ Lawson, and Jaren Rhoden remain on G League assignment.