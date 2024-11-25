Raptors Share Injury Status For Ailing Gradey Dick
The injury bug has returned for Toronto.
Gradey Dick is the latest to be sidelined following a calf strain he suffered in the fourth quarter on Sunday night that forced him to exit early against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's been ruled out for Monday's game with Toronto playing on a back-to-back against Detroit, the Raptors announced Monday.
Dick's injury has forced Toronto to recall Ja'Kobe Walter from the G League where he'd spent the past few days with the Raptors 905. It's unclear if Walter will be ready to go against the Pistons.
Without Dick, the Raptors will likely slide Davion Mitchell back into the starting lineup alongside Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl. Toronto had opted to go without a starting point guard in its first unit but that'll likely change with Dick out.
Toronto continues to be without Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley, DJ Carton, and Ulrich Chomche. Brown appears to be the closest to his return and is expected to be back at some point in the next few games. Olynyk had not been cleared for contact drills as of last week.
It's unclear how long Dick will be sidelined. More information should be provided by the team before tipoff Monday night. Toronto will play on Wednesday in New Orleans against the injury-riddled Pelicans.
The Pistons have listed Cade Cunningham as doubtful with a pelvic injury. Bobi Klintman has been ruled out.
The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 35.7% against Detroit.