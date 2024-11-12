Raptors Share Unfortunate Injury Update for Immanuel Quickley
Immanuel Quickley is going to miss at least one week with an elbow injury.
The Toronto Raptors announced Quickley suffered a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Quickley will be sidelined for at least a week before he is reevaluated by team medical personnel.
It's the latest hit to the Raptors who have been ravaged by injuries this season and only just saw Quickley return from a pelvic contusion that forced him to miss eight straight games following Toronto's season opener.
The Raptors will play just three games in the next week starting on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. They return home to how the Detroit Pistons on Friday and the Indiana Pacers on Monday before Quickley's status will be updated.
Without Quickley, Toronto will turn to Davion Mitchell to handle lead point guard responsibilities with Jamal Shead off the bench. Shead had seen his minutes dwindle over the last two games with Quickley back healthy.
The Raptors are already without Scottie Barnes, Ja'Kobe Walter, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk with no definitive timetable for any of the four to return. Toronto began the season without RJ Barrett who was battling an AC joint injury as well.
Considering Toronto's upcoming schedule, it's hard to see the Raptors finding much success over the next little while with Barnes and Quickley both sidelined. Toronto already has the worst record in the NBA entering Tuesday night and it's likely the Raptors continue to struggle over the rest of the month.