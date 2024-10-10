Raptors Share Update on Immanuel Quickley's Injury Status
Immanuel Quickley needs a little more time.
The Toronto Raptors lead guard will not play Friday night against the Washington Wizards in what will be the team's second of five preseason games this month. He has yet to be cleared for contact following a left thumb sprain.
Quickley is expected to play in at least one of Toronto's final three games, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters at the OVO Athletic Centre on Thursday.
The 25-year-old guard was seen getting up shots earlier this week following practice and appears to be close to making his return.
The loss of Quickley means Toronto will once again turn to Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead to lead the backcourt on Friday. Both players looked impressive in their first preseason game, bringing the kind of point-of-attack defense the Raptors have been looking for this summer. Expect DJ Carton to see playing time off the bench when Toronto turns to its deeper reserves against the Wizards.
Toronto is already battling a slew of injuries to RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter. Both Barrett and Walter are dealing with shoulder injuries while Brown is working his way back from offseason knee surgery.
Scottie Barnes is expected to be ready to go Friday in his first game since suffering a season-ending fracture in his hand last March. He missed Toronto's first preseason game for a personal reason but is now ready to go for the Raptors.
After Washington, the Raptors will return home on Sunday to take on the Boston Celtics in their third preseason game of the year.