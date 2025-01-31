Raptors Share Health Update on Immanuel Quickley
The Toronto Raptors will have Immanuel Quickley back in the lineup Friday night against the Chicago Bulls after an eight-game absence due to a hip injury, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. Quickley will return to the starting lineup but will be on a minutes restriction.
His return marks just the fifth time this season that Toronto’s core trio of Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett will play together, as injuries have kept them apart for much of the year.
The Raptors plan to be cautious with Quickley, easing the 25-year-old back into the rotation.
“I think all we have to do is really be intentional with how to rebuild him back, how to get him back, get his conditioning, his rhythm, how to incorporate him with the team,” Rajaković said. “I know that he’s an extremely hard worker, somebody who cares a lot. So I know that he’s going to do everything in his power to get his rhythm back and get back performing at a high level.”
Quickley’s return will push Davion Mitchell back to the bench after a strong eight-game stretch in which he helped lead the Raptors to a 7-1 record. Over that span, Toronto posted a league-best 103.0 defensive rating.
The Raptors have also upgraded Gradey Dick and Kelly Olynyk to available. Dick missed one game with an illness, while Olynyk was sidelined for three straight games with a calf injury.
Rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead remains away from the team due to illness.
All-Star Snub
Scottie Barnes was not named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team Thursday, largely due to Toronto’s underwhelming record. While not unexpected, the omission didn’t stop Rajaković from advocating for his young star, who is averaging 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
“My reaction to the fact is that in my mind, he’s an All-Star, and he plays like one, he’s practicing like one, he’s acting like one,” Rajaković said. “I’m just encouraging him to continue being himself, and then not to change. All those accolades will come, and everything is going to come in order. But he just needs to continue pounding the way, pounding the rock, and staying the same course.”