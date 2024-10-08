Raptors Share Update on RJ Barrett's Status Following Injury
RJ Barrett is going to be out for the rest of the preseason.
The Toronto Raptors forward injured his right shoulder during a collision with Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas during Sunday's preseason opener in Montreal. The injury occurred to his right acromioclavicular joint in his shoulder and will have Barrett sidelined for the final four games of the preseason. His condition will be updated at a later date, the team announced.
Barrett played 14 minutes in Toronto's preseason opener, scoring 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting with two rebounds and two assists.
The injury is the latest for the Raptors who are already without rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown Jr. who missed all of training camp last week. Walter has been dealing with a shoulder injury of his own while Brown is expected to miss the start of the season following offseason knee surgery.
Both Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley did not play in Toronto's preseason opener. Barnes missed training camp for personal reasons while Quickley tends to a thumb injury.
It's unclear if Barrett will be ready to go for the start of the regular season on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town. If he can't play, Toronto will likely turn to Gradey Dick with Ochai Agbaji potentially sliding in to replace Barrett.