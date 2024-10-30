Raptors Share Unfortunate Update Regarding Scottie Barnes' Injury
Scottie Barnes has been ruled out indefinitely.
The Toronto Raptors forward suffered a right orbital fracture during Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets and will miss at least three weeks before he'll be reevaluated by team medical personnel, the team announced Wednesday.
Barnes suffered the injury in the final minute of Monday's game when Nikola Jokic inadvertently hit Barnes in the right eye as the two tried to grab a rebound. Barnes immedately went down to the court grabbing his eye before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
This is what the organization had feared this season. It was OK to lose games this year if it meant the development of Toronto's young core. The Raptors wanted to see RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and Gradey Dick grow together. But now all that development will be put on hold.
Quickley continues to tend to a pelvic bruise he suffered in the season opener, Barrett is only just getting back from an AC joint injury he suffered in the preseason, and Barnes is now out for the foreseeable future. Taken together, the Raptors will go at least the first month of the season without ever having an opportunity for the group to play together.
Barnes will now miss at least the next 11 games before he's reevaluated and likely longer before he returns this season. That likely takes him out of the conversation for an All-NBA spot as players must play in at least 65 games to qualify for NBA honors. While it seemed unlikely that Barnes would earn an All-NBA spot this season, his contract includes a $46 million incentive if he were to qualify for an All-NBA team.
Expect the Raptors to slide Ochai Agbaji into the starting lineup while Barnes is out.